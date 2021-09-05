CryptoTask Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,384.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $732,976.06 and $49,384.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00160970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00221384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.51 or 0.07603392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,729.73 or 1.00043281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.44 or 0.00965901 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

