Curate (XCUR) Hits Market Cap of $28.09 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00006721 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Curate has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Curate has a market cap of $28.09 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00121375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00805030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

