Curecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,156.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Curecoin has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $6,156.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.92 or 0.00432568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,248,477 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.