Curecoin Price Tops $0.0941 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a market cap of $2.37 million and $1,841.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curecoin has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.96 or 0.00435301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,249,179 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

