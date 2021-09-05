Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

