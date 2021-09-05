Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $392.90 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00121458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00802418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

