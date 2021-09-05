CustomContractNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $127,443.13 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 74.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $127,443.13 and $39.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 145.6% against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.58 or 0.00442255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

