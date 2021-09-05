Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

