CUTcoin Market Capitalization Tops $31.77 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and approximately $29.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00057363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00344202 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011821 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000741 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 149,281,357 coins and its circulating supply is 145,281,357 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

