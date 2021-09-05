cVault.finance Reaches Market Cap of $121.32 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $12,131.77 or 0.24147655 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $121.32 million and $152,573.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00125014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.75 or 0.00839477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00047493 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

