CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,937,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

