CWV Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.15 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $9,728.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 65.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00066489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00157081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00207080 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.51 or 0.07879370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.90 or 0.99647784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00987532 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.