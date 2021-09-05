Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $574,864.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $620.19 or 0.01196521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001879 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00037988 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

