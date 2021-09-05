CYCLUB Price Tops $0.0247 on Major Exchanges (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One CYCLUB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and approximately $397,714.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CYCLUB has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00066489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00157081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00207080 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.51 or 0.07879370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.90 or 0.99647784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00987532 BTC.

About CYCLUB

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

