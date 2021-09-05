Dai (DAI) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.43 billion and approximately $327.49 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00126544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.54 or 0.00822284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00161526 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,428,711,311 coins and its circulating supply is 6,428,710,822 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

