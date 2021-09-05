Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,645 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.