Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Shares of ROP opened at $486.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

