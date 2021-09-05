Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

