Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 5,176 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

