Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,600 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $149.56 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.44, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $1,067,594.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,693 shares of company stock worth $51,461,045. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

