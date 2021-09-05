Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 832 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

