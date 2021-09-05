Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $177,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,461.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,319.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.