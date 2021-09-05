Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 14,200 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of National Research worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

