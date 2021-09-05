Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,764 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

