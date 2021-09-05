Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,331 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 53.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after acquiring an additional 712,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after buying an additional 463,208 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,571,000 after buying an additional 403,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $54.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

