Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $61.22 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

