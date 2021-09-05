Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $127.15 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

