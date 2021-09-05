Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,398,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

NYSE:A opened at $179.28 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

