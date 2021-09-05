Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.