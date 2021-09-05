Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

