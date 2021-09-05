Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 652,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,962 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,516 shares of company stock worth $65,693,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $367.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.36. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

