Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,253,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 276,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of GO stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

