Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $135.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

