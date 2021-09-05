Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 88.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 13.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DXCM stock opened at $542.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.10. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $555.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.