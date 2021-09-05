Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $396.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $399.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.