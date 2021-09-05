Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after acquiring an additional 659,237 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

