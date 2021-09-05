Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.08.

NYSE COO opened at $455.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.94 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.79 and its 200 day moving average is $400.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

