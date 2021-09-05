Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,452 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,676 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Xilinx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xilinx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,467 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Xilinx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 60,585 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Xilinx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,521 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average is $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

