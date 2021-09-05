Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,008 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after buying an additional 1,558,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after buying an additional 790,364 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

