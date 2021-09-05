Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,057 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after acquiring an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 183,882 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after buying an additional 238,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

