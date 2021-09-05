Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,100 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Omega Flex worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $78,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 15.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.55 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average is $153.03.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

