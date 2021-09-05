Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,266 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $287.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $288.87. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,666,262 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.52.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

