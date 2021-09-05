Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Herc worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE:HRI opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $135.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

