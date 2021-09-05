Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $122.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

