Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

NYSE IQV opened at $263.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $265.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

