Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,770 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

