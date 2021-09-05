Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,751 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

