Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,997,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $233.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.41.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.