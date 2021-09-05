Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $333.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

