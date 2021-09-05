DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0323 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $972.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,149.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $709.18 or 0.01414123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.71 or 0.00649482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.00381572 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00035937 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002909 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

